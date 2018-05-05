Thugs Invade Ekiti APC Governorship Primaries

There has been tension in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital as thugs have invaded the venue of the All Progressives Congress governorship election primary holding at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium.

Channels Television Correspondent reports that the thugs snatched ballot boxes and disrupted the ongoing voting.

Police are already battling to restore normalcy so that the election can continue.

2,408 delegates from the 16 local government areas are participating in the primary election.

One out of 33 governorship aspirants ahead of the July 14th governorship polls.

Two ex-governors of the state, Kayode Fayemi and Segun Oni and three former lawmakers are some of the top contenders of the governorship seat.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee who is also the governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Almakura, has given the delegates the assurance that the primary election will be free and fair.