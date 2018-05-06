APC Ward Congress: PDP Warns Contenders To Avoid Desperation For Power

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned political contenders against desperation for power following the violence and bloodletting that characterised Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in various parts of the country.

In a statement on Sunday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed worry that electoral processes are still “very much smudged by unnecessary resort to violence by contenders”, even when there are available channels for the resolution of disagreements at various levels of engagement”.

The Party, therefore, called on Nigerians, particularly political stakeholders, to concert efforts to make the political and electioneering processes across board free of violence especially as the 2019 general elections draw close.

The statement read in part: “Our party values the life of every single Nigerian and we implore all contenders, including political parties, to eschew desperation for power, especially in the face of loss of popularity and public support due to performance issues.

Read Also: APC Congress – Man Stabbed To Death In Delta

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and we seek a peaceful environment where the citizens are free to vote for candidates of their choice at all levels, particularly the Presidency,” the statement read further.

The Party also urged political parties and contenders to respect the will of the people by “playing by the rules and maintaining a peaceful atmosphere”.

It also sympathized with the families of those who lost their lives in the violence and prayed for speedy recovery for those who were injured.

Read Also: Rivers APC Congress: Amaechi Denies Sending Police To Attack Protester

“We also urge all Nigerians to continue in prayers and commitment to the unity and peace of our dear nation,” the PDP said.