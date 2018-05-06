Barcelona Draw With Real To Stay Unbeaten In La Liga

Spanish champions Barcelona extended their unbeaten record in La Liga this season with a 2-2 draw at home to Real Madrid despite playing the second half with 10 men.

Barca led twice through Luis Suarez and then Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou, but Real equalised both times courtesy of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Ronaldo was replaced at the interval after hurting his ankle in the process of scoring while Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto was sent off in first-half stoppage time.