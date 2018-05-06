Channels Kids Cup: Lagos Preliminaries Begin on Monday

The Lagos preliminaries for season ten of the Channels International Kids Cup will commence Tomorrow, Monday, 7th May 2018.

The thirty-two primary schools in Lagos state that passed the screening by the technical committee will compete for the two tickets that will take them to the international finals.

Last year’s finalist, X-Planter Primary School from Ikorodu were drawn in group C and will play St. Jude’s Private School, Festac Town in their opening match at the Campos Square Mini Stadium.

Lagos State Model Primary School, Badore, Naowa Primary School, Ikeja, Troika School, Lekki, Infant Jesus, Ajegunle, St. Bernadette School, Ipaja and Donmen School, Ajegunle are the other teams in group C

Green Haven Montessori School, Isheri North are optimistic of a good outing this year. They’ve been drawn in group A and will play their opening matching against Oke Ifako Primary School, Gbagada at the Isheri Mini Stadium.

Please see below for the groups and the match venues.

GROUP A (ISHERI MINI STADIUM)

Green Haven Montessori School, Isheri North

Oke Ifako Primary School, Gbagada

Islamic Model Primary School, Mushin

Mainland Model School, Mushin

Salaudeen Nursery & Primary School, Ikorodu

Innercity Mission Primary School, Ikeja

GROUP B (CAMPOS SQUARE MINI STADIUM)

Lagos State Model School, Badore

Naowa Primary School, Ikeja

St. Jude’s Private School, Festac Town

X-Planter Primary School, Ikorodu

Troika School, Lekki

Infant Jesus Primary School, Ajegunle

St. Bernadette School, Ipaja

Donmen School, Ajegunle

GROUP C (ISHERI MINI STADIUM)

St. Paul Catholic Primary School, Apapa

Gem Private School, Omole Phase One

Army Children School, Abule-Egba

Akoka Primary School, Akoka

St. Paul’s Anglican Primary School, Lagos Island

Eunifrance School, Ikorodu

Supreme Education Foundation School, Magodo

Maryland Convent Primary School, Maryland

GROUP D (CAMPOS SQUARE MINI STADIUM)

Community Primary School, Ikorodu

Abina Omololu Primary School, Surulere

Straitgate School, Magodo

Oke Isagun Primary School, Alimosho

Oye Primary School, Mushin

United Native of Africa (UNA), Ikorodu

Bols International School, Ipaja

Agoyi Primary School