I Have No Intention To Dump APC – Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has denied any plan to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said he enjoys a cordial relationship with party leaders in the state and he is determined to tackle security challenges confronting Benue.

“Governor Ortom has no intention to leave APC for another party and has not consulted anyone on the matter.

“The Governor enjoys a cordial working relationship with other leaders of the party both at the local, state and national levels and is focused on delivering greater benefits of democracy to his people including tackling the security challenges confronting them and there is no cause to warrant his defection to another party.

READ ALSO: APC Violence: Wike Preaches Peace, Says Politics Is Not War

“The Governor’s focus is on solving the problem in collaboration with other stakeholders. He wants to see the end of the killings but this can only be done with the support of the Federal Government.

“Fortunately, the administration of President Buhari has responded positively by sending troops and other security operatives to chase away the armed militia from Benue communities,” the statement read in part.

The governor claims that the speculation is the handiwork of detractors who want to take undue advantage of the unfortunate security situation in Benue State and play politics.

He also debunked insinuations of alleged disharmony with APC leaders in Benue.

“The other insinuation in the report that Governor Ortom has fallen out of favour with other leaders of APC in Benue State particularly Senator George Akume is also unfounded. The report is aimed at creating acrimony between the Governor and the Senator,” the statement read further.

Ortom said what is of greater importance is to stop the killings in the state and tackle the humanitarian crisis with many displaced as a result of the invasion of communities by armed men.