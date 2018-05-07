2019 Elections: Abdulsalami Asks Politicians To Pursue Peace

A former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has called on politicians seeking elective positions to pursue peace.

General Abubakar said this on Sunday after a closed-door meeting with some politicians from the northern part of the country. He urged politicians to put national interests ahead of their personal interest.

“Peace is paramount to everything. If there is no peace, there is no nation, if there is no peace there will be no politicking. So it is absolutely necessary for each and everyone of us to put our hands on deck to ensure there is peace in the country,” he said.

The group, led by Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, a founding member of northern socio-political group, the Arewa Consultative Forum, insists it is seeking a common regional front.

The advice by Abdulsalami is coming few hours after the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Governorship primary election held on Saturday in Ekiti State ended inconclusively.

This was after suspected hoodlums invaded the venue of the election in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital breaking ballot boxes in the process.

Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Almakura in reaction condemned the violence.

Al-Makura who chaired the committee which organised the primary said he decided to cancel the exercise when he observed that it had turned violent.

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose also expressed displeasure over the conduct of the election. He challenged security agents to do everything necessary to forestall a recurrence of such at PDP’s congress.