APC Meeting: Ngige Whisked Away As Violence Rocks Session

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, was whisked away during a session that turned violent at a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday.

Some stakeholders of the party escaped being attacked by hoodlums, others, however, were not so lucky as they were attacked by disgruntled men in Akwa, the Anambra State capital, shortly after the party’s ward congress.

While some members of the party were expressing their displeasure over the outcome of the Congress, the tension got heightened when the Minister tried justifying the ward congress that was held at his ward but another party member; Tony Nwoye disagreed with him pointing out some issues.

He noted the absence of the Congress panel, non-provision of party membership register for the Congress, non-availability of the result sheet which was reportedly due to the absence of panel as well as the alleged existence of an imposter.



A new panel was inaugurated despite the appeal and explanations by the state Publicity Secretary, Okelo Mmadukaife and the National Auditor of the Party, George Muoghalu.

The meeting ended inconclusively as the new Congress panel had no chance to address the party or schedule a new date for a fresh congress.