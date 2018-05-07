BREAKING: Court Adjourns Hearing On Melaye’s Bail Application

The Chief Justice of Kogi State High Court has adjourned the hearing on the bail application of the Senator Representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

Justice Nasiru Ajanah’s adjourned the hearing till Thursday, May 10.

He said this is as a result of the failure of the lawyers of the Police and Senator Melaye to file their affidavit on the bail application.

The embattled senator, who is currently on admission at the national hospital in Abuja was remanded in police custody by the same court over alleged unlawful possession of arms alongside two others in Kogi State.

Melaye was arrested on April 24 after police laid siege to his house in Abuja. He sustained injuries after he allegedly jumped from a moving vehicle which was conveying him to Kogi State to be arraigned before the court.

The Kogi State High Court on Friday, May 4 gave an interim order that the Senator Melaye be moved to the National Hospital Abuja, for further treatment. He gave the order after the senator’s legal counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) earlier sought for his bail.

He was earlier on Thursday, May 3, denied bail in the case of an alleged conspiracy and aiding of jailbreak.

The Chief Magistrate Suleiman Abdulahi denied the bail application and ruled that Melaye would remain in custody for the next 39 days, alongside the two accused persons who implicated him.