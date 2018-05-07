President Buhari To Embark On Medical Trip To UK Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday embark on a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his doctor.

Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Buhari Approves New Security Measures To Tackle Killings In Birnin Gwari

The presidential aide disclosed that in the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, President Buhari had a meeting with his doctor.

According to him, the doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.

The President is expected to return to the country on Saturday, May 12.

President Buhari also confirmed the planned visit on his Twitter handle.

I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 7, 2018

Shehu also revealed that upon his return, President Buhari’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa would take place on Monday and Tuesday next week.

He said the visit was postponed earlier because of the ward congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which held over the weekend.

President Buhari Returns To Nigeria

The President will be leaving the country four days after he returned from his historic visit to the United States where he had bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the course of the visit, the Nigerian President briefed the American leader about the killings in some parts of Africa’s most populated nation by suspected herdsmen.

He, however, blamed the attacks on armed men from Libya, insisting that while the herdsmen crisis had been an age-long challenge in Nigeria, they do not carry guns but only wield sticks and occasionally machetes.

Trump, on his part, noted that Nigeria has a reputation for “very massive corruption” but commended the Nigerian leader for his efforts in fighting corruption and terrorism in the country.

President Buhari had been to the UK on two occasions recently – the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and a stopover in London on his way back from the U.S.

However, he is returning to the UK to meet with his doctor barely nine months after he returned from a medical vacation on August 19, 2017, spending more than 100 days.

The President had left the country on May 7, 2017, after handing over to his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.