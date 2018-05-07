Court Remands Man Over Fake $492,000 Notes

The Federal High Court sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has remanded one Samson Otuedon in prison for allegedly being in possession of fake dollar notes.

Justice Peter Mallong gave the order on Monday after Otuedon was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on one count of currency counterfeiting.

He was said to have been arrested by the anti-graft agency on April 7, 2018, following an intelligence report on the activities of a syndicate of fraudsters duping unsuspecting victims in Masaka in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, revealed that more than $400,000 fake currency was recovered upon Otuedon’s arrest.

The count reads: “That you, Samson Otuedon, on or about the 7th day of April, 2018 at Riverside Masaka, Nasarawa State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court had in your possession 4,921 pieces of US $100 denominated bills totaling $492.100 (Four Hundred and Ninety Two Thousand, One Hundred United States Dollars) knowing them to be counterfeits and, thereby, committed an offence contrary to Section 5(1)(b) and punishable under Section 5(2) of the counterfeit currency (Special Provisions) Acts, Cap C35,vol 4, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004”.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In view of his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Elizabeth Alabi, asked the court to fix a date for hearing and for the remand of the defendant in prison custody pending trial.

Counsel to the defendant, Pereboh Sanami, however, informed the court of a pending application dated May 4, 2018, praying the court to admit the defendant to bail.

Justice Mallong consequently adjourned till May 14 for hearing on the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in Lafia prison.