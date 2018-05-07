Ekiti PDP Calls For Smooth Running Of Governorship Primary Election

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary slated to hold in Ekiti on Tuesday, the party has charged its supporters to work together and ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The party commended all stakeholders, particularly, the aspirants for the spirit of sportsmanship being displayed in their commitment towards a peaceful and free credible process.

In a statement by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP commended the stakeholders in the state for keeping to their resolve to work together to ensure the victory of the party at the main election, irrespective of the outcome of the primary elections.

The leadership of the party restates its stand to continue in the highest level of transparency and to ensure an all-inclusive playing ground for all aspirants in all the processes leading to the governorship primary.

Furthermore, the party charges all our members in Ekiti to remain vigilant and give no space to external forces, who might be used by the APC to attempt to disrupt the peace of the state, having realized that we are coasting to victory.