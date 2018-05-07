Ishaku Sympathises With Taraba Rainstorm Victims

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku has sympathised with the families of those who lost their loved ones and valuable properties to the rainstorm that swept Jalingo, last Saturday.

He described the death of the four persons in the natural disaster as unfortunate and regrettable.

In a statement by Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, said the problems arising from changes in weather have gradually become a global concern that requires joint action by government, private sector and individuals to find enduring solutions.

The governor assured that his administration will take all steps necessary to safeguard the environment against disasters of this nature in the state and advised the people to cooperate with the government to ensure the successful implementation of programmes and policies that will reduce the impact of all forms of climatic changes that threaten our environment.

He prayed God Almighty to grant the souls of the victims of the disaster eternal rest.



