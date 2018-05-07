Nigeria’s Challenges Are Temporary, We Shall Surmount Them – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, says the challenges Nigeria is facing will only last for a short period of time as the nation will overcome them soon.

The governor said this on Monday at the third session of the 33rd Synod of the Diocese held at Our Saviours Church, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

“We must shun all tendencies that could aggravate whatever challenges we might be experiencing at the moment because these are only temporary.

“We shall surmount them, and our nation shall become great again, by the Grace of God and through our own hard work and prayers,” he said.

Governor Ambode noted that the country was at a critical time when all hands must be on deck to ensure the process of choosing leaders in 2019 resulted in sustainable growth and good governance for the people.

According to him, this season calls for every stakeholder in the future of the Nigerian project, religious leaders inclusive, to rise up to be counted.

The governor challenged them to make their voices heard, especially on the need for people to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and shun any act inimical to peace.

“We need to educate Nigerians on the need to participate in the political process through registration for the Permanent Voters Card (PVC),” he said.

“Your PVC is the instrument and the power every eligible citizen has to express themselves in choosing the leaders in whose hands they wish to entrust the resources and the future of our country.

“The church, and indeed, all our religious leaders have a critical role to play, especially at this point in time to place special emphasis on the message of hope, peace, brotherliness, unity, integrity, and tolerance,” Ambode added.

Earlier, the Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Ephraim Ademowo, lauded the governor for the result-oriented policies and infrastructural renewal drive of his administration.

He also commended the governor’s efforts in developing the state, saying his achievements in office in the last three years were visible to all.