Buhari Travels To UK For Medical Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Nigeria to embark on his four-day medical trip to the United Kingdom.

The President whose aircraft left the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Tuesday, had some members of his cabinet biding him farewell before his departure.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed in a statement that in the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, President Buhari had a meeting with his doctor.

According to him, the doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.

The President is expected back in the country on Saturday, May 12th.

After his return, the President’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th May.