Buhari’s Medical Trip To UK Sparks Mixed Reactions

Channels Television  
Updated May 8, 2018
Buhari’s Medical Trip To UK Sparks Mixed Reactions
File photo

 

The proposed medical trip by President Muhammadu Buhari has triggered a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians.

President Buhari had taken to Twitter on Monday to announce that he would embark on a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his doctor.

READ ALSO: President Buhari To Embark On Medical Trip To UK Tuesday

According to a statement from the Presidency, the President had met with his doctor when he had a technical stopover for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week.

He is expected to travel today (Tuesday) and return to the country on Saturday, May 12.

President Buhari is returning to the UK to meet with his doctor barely nine months after he returned from a medical vacation on August 19, 2017.

He had left the country on May 7, 2017, after handing over to his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

See Twitter reactions to the President’s trip below:



More on Local

SERAP Asks Fashola To Disclose Details Of Spending In Power Sector

Ishaku Sympathises With Taraba Rainstorm Victims

Nigeria’s Challenges Are Temporary, We Shall Surmount Them – Ambode

Army Rescues ‘Over 1,000’ Boko Haram Hostages In Borno

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV