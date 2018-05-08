Buhari’s Medical Trip To UK Sparks Mixed Reactions

The proposed medical trip by President Muhammadu Buhari has triggered a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians.

President Buhari had taken to Twitter on Monday to announce that he would embark on a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his doctor.

I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 7, 2018

According to a statement from the Presidency, the President had met with his doctor when he had a technical stopover for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week.

He is expected to travel today (Tuesday) and return to the country on Saturday, May 12.

President Buhari is returning to the UK to meet with his doctor barely nine months after he returned from a medical vacation on August 19, 2017.

He had left the country on May 7, 2017, after handing over to his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

See Twitter reactions to the President’s trip below:

If PDP get d Health sector right for 16 years of governance, Buhari won’t need Traveling Abroad for Medical treatment. — Larry Fash (@LarryFash47) May 7, 2018

If APC build World class Hospital, do u expect Inexperienced doctors to manage it? Do u think Aliens run hospitals? — Larry Fash (@LarryFash47) May 7, 2018

I just thought it would be nice to remind you. Have a safe trip. pic.twitter.com/DE7wG3oeM1 — ChrissieSparks (@ChrissieSparks2) May 7, 2018

Go well sir! Stay strong! We enjoying the good work you doing Mr President. — Asiwaju Fans (@FansofTinubu) May 7, 2018

My own is if you are not fit to rule, pls ignore. It’s obvious old Age is the problem, please do something about the killings happening in the country abeg. — M2dkay (@m2dkay) May 7, 2018

Social media has made it look like Buhari is so hated but his supporters are far more they just don’t want insults like the one @LarryFash47 just got — Mhety 💭 (@Mhetymphun) May 8, 2018

May Allah grant you shifaa and be with you Mr President — Al_Ameen M.A (@alameen_ma_) May 8, 2018

Your doctor could fly in to Abuja (you are a president), all expense paid, to see you, if it was a simple appointment It must be something serious to demand TWO visits to his clinic in five days… — The Son of Man (@olufemisp) May 7, 2018

Can’t you build a decent world class hospital over here? Is that rocket science? — Igbonba II (@ChiefOgabo1) May 7, 2018

safe trip baba ur health is of important to us. — ﻟﻤﻴﺮ ﺧﺎﻟﺪ ESQ (@lamirkhalid) May 7, 2018

I wish you well Sir, May God grant you sound health. — Olagboye Gbenga (@OlagboyeGbenga) May 7, 2018

In 2017, John McCain a republican senator in the U.S was diagnosed with Brain Cancer,he came out openly and told the world about his ailment. That’s what a true democrat does! What is Buhari hiding? Buhari is not a private citizen,he is OUR president & we deserve to know! — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) May 7, 2018

Good to see your communication to Nigerians is now improving, ” Short and precise”. Myself and Family wish you a safe trip and sound health. — Adewale Rabiu (@rabiuadewale) May 7, 2018

For the sake of transparency and accountability which you and your party stands for, can you atleast tell Nigerians the nature of your unending sickness and the amount of tax-payers money spent so far on this sickness of yours? Thanks. — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) May 7, 2018

Safe trip Mr President! — Danhajiya_jr (@Nazirdanhajiya) May 7, 2018

A statement like this is an epitome of why our healthcare system is in comatose. The Nigerian President does not seek medical treatment within his country. The broken healthcare system is within his powers to fix. — Arua Ezinne Celine (@Spearszed) May 7, 2018

Wish you well My https://t.co/77ssrIYS9d religion teaches me to pray for my Leader because they are installed by God. — GeeTee Kataps(Ngwii) (@kataps_geetee) May 7, 2018

Have a very safe journey sir. God will return you safe and blessed. — OLATUNJI BALOGUN (@OLAWARRIOR) May 7, 2018

Nobody is untouchable by Almighty God when it comes to ill health , I wish you good recovery and every other sick person in the whole world. Amin. Safe trip to London, Mr president. Amin # doctors cure and God heal. Heal us , YA Allah. Amin. — Queen Yusuf (@QueenYusuf4) May 8, 2018