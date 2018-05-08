NDIC Board Appointment: Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm Keyamo, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to seek the confirmation of the appointment of Chairman and members of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Senate President Bukola Saraki revealed this on Tuesday while reading the Executive Communication from President during plenary at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In Executive Communication sent to the lawmakers by the President, the nominees include Olabode Mustapha (chairman, Ogun State), Festus Keyamo (member, Delta), and Garba Buba (member, Bauchi State).

Others are Bello Garba (member, Sokoto State), Joseph Okalogu (member, Enugu State), Mustapha Mudashiru (member, Kwara State), and Adewale Adeleke (member, Ondo State).

The letter reads, “In compliance with section 5 (4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Act 2006, it is my pleasure to forward to the distinguished Senate the under listed nominees for confirmation as chairman and members of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation. Their CVs are attached.

“It is my hope distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner. Please accept Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

In another letter, President Buhari asked the Senate to confirm Ateru Madami as the Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Niger State at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Madami was nominated to replace the candidate earlier rejected by the lawmakers.

The letter also read, “It will be recalled that the Senate had earlier rejected the initial nominee on the grounds that he hails from the same Local Government Area and Senatorial district with a serving National Commissioner.

“While thanking the distinguished Senate immensely and anticipation of the early consideration and confirmation of the appointment, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”