Senate Invites Service Chiefs, Customs CG On Proliferation Of Firearms

The Senate has invited Service Chiefs, Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, to hold discussions with lawmakers to proffer solutions on the proliferation of dangerous firearms in Nigeria.

The lawmakers mandated the Senate Committee on Intelligence and National Security to conduct a thorough investigation, with a view to unravelling the remote and immediate causes of the proliferation of firearms in the country as well as proffer a lasting solution to the problem.

Presenting a motion on the proliferation of dangerous firearms in the country, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, said that sectarian clashes including the herdsmen farmers’ crises are now more devastating due to the wrongful and easy acquisition of firearms.

He added that this ugly trend has contributed to the colossal loss of lives and wanton destruction of property of Nigerians.

The lawmakers have also called on the Federal Government to hold a special security summit with a view to unravelling the debacle and better handling of the careless proliferation of weapons in our society.