APC Leadership Sacks LG Chairman In Delta

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sacked the Chairman of the Delta State LGA and Ward Congress Committee, Mr Sani Dododo.

Mr Dododo was on Wednesday sacked for announcing the controversial results from the last Saturday APC ward congresses that held across the state.

He had on Monday announced the results of the ward congress in the state allegedly, without following the approved party guidelines.

He was also accused of announcing the results without the knowledge and input of other members of the congress committee.

Mr Dododo has, therefore, been replaced by Hon. Emmanuel Chindah.

Mr Chindah has been given the responsibility to conduct the LGA congresses in the state on Saturday as well as other duties as stipulated by the party guidelines.