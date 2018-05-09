BREAKING: IGP Fails To Appear Before Senate For Third Time

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, has again failed to appear before the Senate.

This is the third time the IGP will fail to appear before the Senate.

The Senate had invited him to appear at plenary to explain what the police is doing about the persistent killings of Nigerians in Benue, Zamfara and Taraba states.

The lawmakers at plenary on Wednesday also spoke on the alleged maltreatment of the Senator representing the Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye.

During the IGP’s first, summon at the Senate, he delegated a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) to represent him at the briefing, noting that he was on a two-day visit with President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki expressed his displeasure at the failure of the non-appearance before the Senate rather sending a DIG.

He said, ”Sending his DIG here today is not respectful enough, he (IGP) should have had the respect of this institution to reach the Chairman or myself to explain.

“Distinguished colleagues, we have taken the contributions and the general consensus is that we give a specific date, Wednesday 2nd May 2018 11 am, for the IG of Police to appear.”

The IGP again on May 2, failed to appear before the Senate.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs Senator Abu Ibrahim informed the Senate that the Police boss was on an official assignment in Birnin Gwari Kaduna state.

But the Senate President Bukola Saraki condemned the action of the Police IG describing it as a ‘threat to democracy’.

The Senate, after a closed-door meeting to discuss the next action to be taken on the IGP, declared him as an Enemy of Democracy and unfit to hold any public office in Nigeria and abroad.