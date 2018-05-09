FG Engaging In Guesswork To Tackle Insecurity, Insurgency – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of not being decisive enough in fighting the Boko Haram insurgency and addressing insecurity in the country.

National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Mr Kola Ologbodiyan, who made the allegation on Wednesday, believes President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration needs to do more to tackle the killing of innocent Nigerians in Benue and other states.

“I want to say that the Federal Government is engaging in guesswork on the issue of fighting insurgency and insecurity,” he said during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

On January 15, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the Benue leaders to accommodate their countrymen, with an assurance that all the perpetrators of violence in the state would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Amid renewed attacks in the state and other parts of the country, the President blamed the Libyan crisis for the killings, saying the Nigerian herdsmen are known to be carrying sticks and not dangerous weapons.

This triggered criticism by some citizens, prompting the President Buhari’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, to issue a piece titled: ‘Who Will Save Some Nigerians From Intellectual Laziness?‘

Explaining why he accused the government of the guesswork approach, the PDP spokesman noted: “I say so because you can’t be changing positions every moment.

“You cannot today tell the nation that ‘learn to live with your neighbour’ and tomorrow you come again to say it is the Sahel and the Gaddafi men who are coming to fight us in this country.”

Ologbodiyan, however, stressed that he expected President Buhari to have a holistic view of the security situation and intelligence he has received from the security agencies.

He added that the President was meant to leverage Nigeria’s bilateral relations with Libya to approach the country and ask the government authorities to call their people to order.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary faulted the President for his comments on the killings during his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to him, the President ought not to be seen to be taking side with any section without an investigation that the people in a section of the country only walk around with sticks.

To this end, Ologbodiyan noted that the Federal Government seems to be overwhelmed by the insecurity situation in the country.

“it is taking the government three years to uncover the realities of the insecurity situation in Nigeria, and the body language of Mr President at every fora, he has a body language that seems to defend a side on the insecurity issue in Nigeria,” he said.