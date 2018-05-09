Juventus Crush AC Milan 4-0 To Win Fourth Consecutive Italian Cup Title

Channels Television  
Updated May 9, 2018
Juventus’ players celebrate after winning the Italian Tim Cup (Coppa Italia) final Juventus vs AC Milan at the Olympic stadium on May 9, 2018 in Rome. PHOTO: Tiziana FABI / AFP

 

Juventus crushed AC Milan 4-0 on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup.

Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for the first of a double of the night for the Moroccan with Douglas Costa also finding the net in the space of nine minutes.

A Nikola Kalinic own goal accounted for the fourth.

It was the 13th Cup win for Juventus, who are also poised to become the first Italian team to complete the double for four years in a row.

AFP



More on Sports

Dembele Double Edges Barcelona Closer To Unbeaten Season

Man Utd Confirm Alex Ferguson Out Of Intensive Care

Tiger To Roar Again At British Open

Djokovic Dumped Out Of Madrid Open By Britain’s Edmund

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV