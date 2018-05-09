Juventus Crush AC Milan 4-0 To Win Fourth Consecutive Italian Cup Title

Juventus crushed AC Milan 4-0 on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup.

Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for the first of a double of the night for the Moroccan with Douglas Costa also finding the net in the space of nine minutes.

A Nikola Kalinic own goal accounted for the fourth.

It was the 13th Cup win for Juventus, who are also poised to become the first Italian team to complete the double for four years in a row.

