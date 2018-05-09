Osun Govt, OAU Management Disagree Over Tax Remittance

One week after Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife was sealed by the Osun State government; controversy appears to be trailing the actual amount owed by the institution.

While the management of the institution is claiming that its outstanding tax liability for 2015 and 2016 is N384 million, the Osun State government does not agree with the figure stating that the tax remittance owed by OAU for the year 2015-2016 audit is N1.8 billion.

The Special Adviser on Tax and Revenue Matters, Olugbenga Akano told journalists on Wednesday that the claim by OAU management as their tax liability for 2015 and 2016 is misleading.

Akano said N287 million is the outstanding balance in respect of the year 2006-2014 audit as at the time when the representatives from the office of the Accountant General of the federation came into the matter.

He explained further that upon the intervention of eminent personalities, most especially the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, the Osun Internal Revenue service has however removed the seal at the OAU Senate building after the management paid the sum of N25 million as a deposit for further negotiations on the repayment plan for the balance.

“As an Alumnus, I’m in pain that the only institution that I can point to in the whole world as my own is involved in this ridiculous issue of Tax under deduction and juggling of figures as a liability against the university. This is not in the tradition of a reputable world-class university.

“We are here to set the record straight and maintain our earlier position on tax issues involving Obafemi Awolowo University. The figure of N384million being claimed by the authority of OAU as their outstanding tax liability for 2015 and 2016 is misleading.

“As at 4th May 2018 the amount of N287,815,947.07 has been their outstanding in respect of 2006-2014 contrary to OAU rejoinder of N384,000,000,” he said.

Reacting to this allegations, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Abiodun Olarewaju told Channels Television that the institution admits to owing some amount of tax liability, he insisted that the figure quoted by the Osun Government is far bogus than what OAU is owing.

The PRO said the management of OAU and the Osun Internal Revenue service are still holding talks and he believes that the tax issues will be resolved amicably.

The Osun internal Revenue service had last week sealed OAU Senate building and the gate of the institution on the allegations that the management is owing the government the sum of N1.8 billion on PAYE tax.