SGF, NSA Present As Osinbajo Chairs FEC Meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday while President Muhammadu Buhari is on a four-day medical trip to the United Kingdom.

The meeting held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), were among those who attended the meeting.

Also present are the ministers of finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd); budget and national planning, Senator Udo Udoma; and foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, among others.

See photos below: