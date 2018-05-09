TRENDING: IGP’s Failure To Appear Before Senate Causes Twitter-Storm

Failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to appear before the Senate on Wednesday has sparked reactions on social media.

The Senate during plenary resolved to declare the IGP as an enemy of democracy and not fit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria because of failure to appear before the Red Chambers for the third time after he was summoned.

The IGP was earlier invited to appear at plenary to explain steps taken by the police to curtail persistent killings of in some parts of the country.

The lawmakers agreed that the refusal of the IG to appear before an investigative committee is a great danger to Nigeria’s democracy.

Nigerians on Twitter jumped to the defense of the Senate. Tweeting with the #IGPIdris, many wondered why the IGP will snub the Senate for the third time.

Read tweets below…

The IGP Idris couldnt make it to @NGRSenate as scheduled, today(2/5/2018).What the hell is happening in this country? Is our democracy not under threat? NASS must stop barking & bite, for once. — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) May 2, 2018

The Nigerian constitution states clearly in Section 88(1) & Section 89(C) that the @NGRSenate can summon anybody, even the President. No one is above the law. IGP Idris must #ObeyTheSenate. — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) May 6, 2018

IGP Idris, the man who’s supposed to teach others how to obey the laws of the land has for a third consecutive time refused to obey Senate summons as stated by section 88 of the Constitution. He had disobeyed the president’s directive to move to Benue state. He’s still the IGP. — #DoTheRightThing✊ (@iamJimmyGentle) May 9, 2018

Forget Osinbajo, IGP Idris is the Vice President of Nigeria!! Dude dares authorities unchallenged!! His impetus is scary!! — KANAYO THE 📻 HONNORABLE (@Iceberg_Kel) May 9, 2018

IGP Idris has repeatedly demonstrated clear disregard for authority. From @MBuhari to @nassnigeria to the People of Nigeria. It bears on good reasoning to reconsider his appointment to save us all from his arrogance and abuse of political privilege. — Olajengbesi Pelumi (@PeluOlajengbesi) May 9, 2018

Apparently, IGP Idris is above the law in this country. May God help Nigeria. — Obasi Obinna (@Obiee_O) May 9, 2018.

While some Nigerians simply passed hilarious comments over the trend, describing it as Nollywood movie, others seized the trend to speak on alleged police brutality of Nigerian youths

IGP Idris :A Police Officer Gone Wild! [Nollywood Make This Movie] — Joel Dann (@JoelDann2) May 9, 2018

Pls IGP IDRIS ,if you like don’t go to honour the senate invitation, that’s not my problem. Pls tell d @PoliceNG dt every well dressed guy is not an internet fraudster. They should stop harassing innocent citizens.

That’s IF you will hear me also.

LIKE FATHER LIKE CHILDREN — MRMAN (@mrmanodili) May 9, 2018

@NGRSenate: IGP Idris! we hereby summon you to the house… IGP Idris: Not Even Your Daddy Can Tell Me To Go Benue, WHO ARE YOU? — August Alsinian (@dryscentweet) May 9, 2018