TRENDING: IGP’s Failure To Appear Before Senate Causes Twitter-Storm

Updated May 9, 2018

 

Failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to appear before the Senate on Wednesday has sparked reactions on social media.

The Senate during plenary resolved to declare the IGP as an enemy of democracy and not fit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria because of failure to appear before the Red Chambers for the third time after he was summoned.

The IGP was earlier invited to appear at plenary to explain steps taken by the police to curtail persistent killings of in some parts of the country.

The lawmakers agreed that the refusal of the IG to appear before an investigative committee is a great danger to Nigeria’s democracy.

Nigerians on Twitter jumped to the defense of the Senate. Tweeting with the #IGPIdris, many wondered why the IGP will snub the Senate for the third time.

 

Read tweets below…

 

 

 

While some Nigerians simply passed hilarious comments over the trend, describing it as Nollywood movie, others seized the trend to speak on alleged police brutality of Nigerian youths

 

 



