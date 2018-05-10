Adeyeye To Dump PDP, Blames Fayose For Loss At Primary

A former Minister of Works, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, has revealed his plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his loss at the party’s governorship primary in Ekiti State.

Adeyeye, who is also a former PDP National Publicity Secretary, disclosed this while addressing reporters on Thursday at his campaign office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

This comes two days after thousands of delegates from all 26 local government areas of the state participated in party’s governorship primary election.

The former minister contended with two other aspirants in the exercise – the present deputy governor of the state, Kolapo Olusola, and the lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Abiodun Olujimi.

Hours into the exercise, Senator Olujimi stepped down for Adeyeye, but this was not enough for the former PDP spokesman to win the primary.

Adeyeye lost to Olusola who has been the choice of the state governor, Ayodele Fayose, although the governor had promised a level-playing field for aspirants in the poll.

Reacting to his defeat, the former minister accused the governor of failing to keep to his words, claiming he was monitoring the delegates at the exercise.

He, however, maintained that he would give his best to the state, noting that the party interest cannot supersede the interest of the people.