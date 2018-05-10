BREAKING: Babafemi Ojudu Withdraws From Ekiti APC Governorship Race
The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has withdrawn from the governorship race in Ekiti State.
He announced his decision on Thursday while addressing reporters in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.
Senator Ojudu explained that he took the decision for the sake of peace in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
More to follow…
More on Politics
7 hours ago
9 hours ago