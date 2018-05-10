Court Nullifies Omo-Agege’s Suspension By Senate

The Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by the Senate for 90 legislative days.

The ruling judge, Nnamdi Dimgba on Thursday stated that the Senate is only empowered to suspend an earring member for 14 days and 1 legislative day.

Justice Dimgba, therefore, ordered the immediate reinstatement of Senator Omo Agege his salaries and other entitlements should be paid.

Senator Omo-Agege was on April 12, 2018, suspended during plenary over the remarks he made at a press conference that the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act which changes the sequence of elections set by INEC is targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although he had previously apologised to the Senate over his comments about electoral act Amendment.

But the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges recommended in its report that Senator Omo-Agege be suspended for 181 legislative days but the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, recommended that it be reduced to 90 legislative days.

Presenting the report on the investigation into the comments made by Senator Omo- Agege, the chairman of the committee, Senator Sam Anyanwu said that the committee found it unacceptable that after Senator Omo-Agege apologised to the Senate over his comments, he made u-turn and took the Senate to court over the matter which was referred to the committee.

Senator Omo-Agege alongside nine others accused the National Assembly of deliberately adopting the conference report on the amendment which they allege had a pre-determined motive targeted at President Buhari.