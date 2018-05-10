Dogara Challenges EFCC To Improve Anti-Corruption Fight

The Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has tasked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take the fight against corruption a step further by ensuring complete prosecution of corruption cases in the country.

He made this known on Wednesday when he paid a working visit to the acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu, at the newly constructed EFCC headquarters at Idu district of Abuja.

The Speaker further said the commission had no excuse not to discharge its constitutional duties, especially with its new state-of-the-art facility.

The Senate President Bukola Saraki had earlier in the week visited the new EFCC office, pledging support for the fight against corruption.

The new office valued at N24 billion is a 10 storey-building.

On completion, it is expected to serve as the operating base for the anti-graft body.