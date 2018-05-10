Germany Accuses Iran Of ‘Provocation’

Germany on Thursday accused Iran of “provocation” after claims that Iranian forces in Syria fired dozens of rockets at Israeli army positions in the occupied Golan Heights.

“These attacks are a serious provocation that we strongly condemn. As we have always emphasised, Israel has a right to self-defence,” said a German foreign ministry spokeswoman in a statement.

She added however that it is “crucial that there is no further escalation”.

To that end, she said “a sustainable political solution” must be found to end the conflict in Syria, “so as to end the suffering of the Syrian people, but also so as not to further jeopardise stability in the whole region”.

Israel’s army said Thursday that Iranian forces in Syria fired around 20 rockets and missiles at Israeli army positions in Golan Heights overnight.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said dozens of rockets were fired from Syria on the Israeli-occupied Golan but did not confirm Israeli reports they were fired by Iranian forces.

AFP