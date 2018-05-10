Obasanjo’s Coalition Turns Partisan, Adopts ADC

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement, a pressure group convened by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, appears to be more interested in the nation’s governance as it adopts a political party, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The elder statesman disclosed the new development to reporters on Thursday at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He explained in his speech titled ‘My treatise for future of democracy and development in Nigeria’, that the decision was in a bid for the group to realise its dream of a new Nigeria.

The statement read in part, “Since the inception of Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM, many of the sixty-eight registered political parties had contacted and consulted with the Movement on coming together and working together.

“The leadership of the Movement, after detailed examination, wide consultation and bearing in mind the orientation, policies, and direction of the Movement, have agreed to adopt ADC as its platform to work with others for bringing about desirable change in the Nigeria polity and governance.”

The former president said the ADC is poised to provide the much-needed political will for the advancement of the socio-political and economic development of the country.

He further challenged Nigerians to rise up to the task of making the country great again.

Obasanjo also asked members of the National Assembly to rid themselves of corruption by making laws for good governance.

He stressed the need for the amendment of the constitution to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to regulate campaign funds of political parties.

The former president also wants INEC to conduct elections for the three tiers of government, including the local government polls.

Meanwhile, a former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who is also a member of the group briefed reporters about the development in Abuja.

According to him, the adoption was aimed at forming a formidable force to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2019.

Oyinlola decried the failure of past governments to lead Nigeria out of the woods, noting that the situation in the country was worsening under the APC administration.

He described the alleged state of despair and despondency in Nigeria as an ill wind capable of leading to a conflagration if not properly managed.

The former governor spoke to reporters hours after he resigned as Chairman of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

He revealed his decision in a letter dated May 9, 2018, and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter read in part, “Your Excellency, I must put on record my very deep sense of appreciation for the special privilege and consideration you gave me to serve our fatherland in that capacity. As I stated in my appreciation letter to you shortly after the appointment, the offer was a clear call to service. I gave the job the dedication it deserved and would have loved to continue but I regret to inform Your Excellency that I have a new, greater political engagement that will make that difficult and even impolitic.

“I am moving on to chart a new course in my politics outside the ruling party and this thus, demands my dropping the NIMC chairmanship.

“I thank you, sir, once again for the great honour and confidence reposed in me. However, there is time to take a job and another time to leave it and move on. For me, the time to work on something else in the interest and service of our people is now.”