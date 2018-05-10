Only Qualified Applicants Will Be Considered For Recruitment -Police

The DIG Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence, Hyacinth Dagala, has said that only qualified applicants would be considered for recruitments and training.

This follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the recruitment of 6,000 police personnel across the country.

A total of 133, 324 applicants are expected to be screened during the exercise.

In Borno, a total of 4,000 youths have applied for the job.

Mr. Dagala who is supervising the exercise said that the applicants are being screened for fitness and qualification at the police college in Maiduguri.

From the 27 Local Governments in the state, only seven will be picked.

Mr. Dagala noted that the country is grossly inadequate against international standards.

He further noted that for most applicants it is not the question of passion for the job, but an opportunity to get employed.

Adding that at the end of the exercise 162 applicants would be employed.