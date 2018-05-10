Trump Greets Americans Freed By North Korea

President Donald Trump personally greeted three Americans freed from imprisonment by North Korea after they arrived near Washington early Thursday.

Trump, who is preparing for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, greeted the men at Joint Base Andrews in the middle of the night.

He and First Lady Melania boarded the light blue and white government plane shortly after it touched down to meet privately with the men.

The release by Kim, a much needed diplomatic win for Trump, was a stepping stone to his historic upcoming meeting with the North Korean leader.

