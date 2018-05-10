Trump Greets Americans Freed By North Korea

Channels Television  
Updated May 10, 2018
US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with US detainee Kim Dong-chul (C) upon his return with fellow detainees Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim (behind) after they were freed by North Korea, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 10, 2018. Nicholas Kamm / AFP

 

President Donald Trump personally greeted three Americans freed from imprisonment by North Korea after they arrived near Washington early Thursday.

Trump, who is preparing for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, greeted the men at Joint Base Andrews in the middle of the night.

He and First Lady Melania boarded the light blue and white government plane shortly after it touched down to meet privately with the men.

The release by Kim, a much needed diplomatic win for Trump, was a stepping stone to his historic upcoming meeting with the North Korean leader.

AFP



More on World News

At Least 27 Dead After Dam Bursts In Kenya

Macron, Rouhani To Seek ‘Continued Implementation Of Nuclear Deal’

New Outbreak Of Ebola Kills 17 In Congo

Trump Praises North Korea Over Release Of American Detainees

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV