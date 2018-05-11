31 Parties Withdraw From Kaduna LG Polls, PDP Disowns Group

Barely 24 hours to the conduct of the local government elections in Kaduna State, a coalition of 31 political parties has withdrawn from the election, citing legal and security issues as their reasons.

The parties include Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), KOWA.

The group which addressed journalists on Friday, through its chairman, Umar Ibrahim,

alleged that the State Independent Electoral Commission has perfected plans to a manipulate the election, having deliberately refused to adhere to existing laws which include the use of Card Readers for authentication of voters during the election.

The opposition parties also expressed concern that the security of their members cannot be guaranteed due to the prevailing situation in the state, hence they are calling on their members to remain at home during the time of the election.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disagreed with the group, insisting that the election must go on.

The Kaduna State PDP Chairman, Hassan Hyet, who briefed reporters, said the decision by the other opposition parties to boycott the election was not taken with his party.

He, therefore, appealed to PDP members in the state to troop out en masse and vote for their candidates, stating that the outcome of the election will determine what action the party will take at the end of the day.