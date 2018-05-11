Arsenal Suspend Two Coaches Over Bullying Allegations

Arsenal have suspended two youth academy coaches and launched an investigation amid allegations of bullying.

British media reports on Friday said Arsenal Under-23 coaches Steve Gatting and Carl Laraman were the subjects of the allegations from youth players.

The Premier League club have so far refused to name the people involved.

An Arsenal spokesperson said: “We have suspended two coaches and launched an investigation following complaints from some players.

“These are private matters and we will not discuss any further detail.”

Gatting and Laraman had been set to take charge of the Under-23s in the Premier League International Cup final against Porto on Tuesday, but the pair were not on the bench as the young Gunners were beaten.

Arsenal’s Under-23 team won this season’s Premier League 2 title.

Gatting is the manager of the Under-23s and Laraman serves as his assistant.

AFP