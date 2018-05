Less than 24 hours to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government congress in Imo State a fire outbreak has occurred in the party’s secretariat.

The fire gut APC State office along Okigwe road in Owerri destroying properties and vital documents.

This fire outbreak has created a tensed political atmosphere as some members have alleged that the secretariat was set ablaze by some yet to be identified hoodlums.

Details Later…