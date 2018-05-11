Buhari Mourns CAN General Secretary, Commiserates With Christians

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Christian community over the death of the General Secretary of CAN, Reverend Musa Asake.

The President in a statement signed on Friday by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina prayed God to grant Asake’s soul eternal rest.

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Christian community in Nigeria in mourning the passing of the General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev (Dr) Musa Asake.

“The President, while commiserating with the family of the late Reverend, prays that God Almighty will comfort all those who mourn the departed, and grant his soul eternal rest,” the statement read.

The President, also in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, @Mbuhari said Asake’s death is a loss to the Christian community.

I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the Gen Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev (Dr) Musa Asake. This is a huge loss to the Christian community in Nigeria. I pray that God Almighty will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort all who mourn. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 11, 2018

Asake, age 66, died on Friday after a brief illness.

His death comes a few days after he addressed a CAN press conference on the killings in the country, calling on Christians to embark on a peaceful protest to compel the Federal Government and security agencies to end the killings.

CAN President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle described the deceased as “a pastor and teacher, conference speaker and counsellor” with “a wealth of family, educational, academic, pastoral, teaching, education and church administration, cross-cultural, national and international, government and political experiences”.