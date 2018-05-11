Court Stops APC LG Congress In Rivers

A High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has stopped the All Progressives Congress’ local government congress scheduled to take place in the state on Saturday, May 12.

Justice Chiwendu Nwaogu stopped the congress based on a motion on notice filed by Senator Magnus Abe who is a member of the APC, seeking to stop the exercise from taking place.

The ruling was not without drama as aggrieved supporters of the party allegedly loyal to Senator Magnus Abe and former Governor Rotimi Amaechi clashed with security operatives on the court premises.

Trouble reportedly started when some of the party supporters arrived at the court for the injunction only to meet it under lock and key.

Angered by the situation, they forced open the gates of the court and clashed with other supporters reportedly bent on stopping the court from sitting.

It took the intervention of security agents to calm the situation and allow the court to sit.

When the court eventually sat, Justice Nwaogu, granted an order restraining the APC from holding the local government congress.

He then adjourned hearing on the matter till June 26.