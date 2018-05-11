Putin, Merkel Reaffirm Commitment To Iran Nuclear Deal

Channels Television  
Updated May 11, 2018
FILE PHOTO German Chancellor (L), Angela Merkel and Russian President, Vladimir Putin (R)

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a telephone conversation Friday affirmed their commitment to preserving the Iran nuclear deal after US withdrawal, the Kremlin said.

“The situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action following the unilateral withdrawal of the US was discussed. The importance of preserving the deal from a point of view of international and regional stability was highlighted,” the Kremlin said in a statement following the call.

AFP



More on World News

Trump To Address Nation During Jerusalem Embassy Opening

U.S. Pullout From Iran Deal, ‘Opportunity’ For Turkey – Minister

Jailed Malaysian Politician To Get Royal Pardon

Court Recommends Psychiatric Test For Russian Who Stabbed Journalist

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV