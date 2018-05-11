Putin, Merkel Reaffirm Commitment To Iran Nuclear Deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a telephone conversation Friday affirmed their commitment to preserving the Iran nuclear deal after US withdrawal, the Kremlin said.
“The situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action following the unilateral withdrawal of the US was discussed. The importance of preserving the deal from a point of view of international and regional stability was highlighted,” the Kremlin said in a statement following the call.
AFP