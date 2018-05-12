Ajimobi Commends Conduct Of Oyo LG Polls

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude has commended the conduct of the Local Government election in the state.

The governor disclosed this on Saturday after casting his vote at ward 9, unit 20 in Community High School, Oluyole, Ibadan.

The governor commended the people for supporting the process, adding the election was peaceful, free and fair. “Everybody is well organized as you can see. I really commend our people for their peaceful conduct and for their support for a smooth electoral process.

“It is great that Oyo State has moved from the era of brigandage for which it was known before the inception of our administration,” he said. He stated that the purpose of government is to ensure peace, security and socio-economic well-being of the people.

On his part, the Commissioner of police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, said that he has moved around the metropolis and was satisfied with the peaceful conduct of the election.

Mr. Odude, who assured that a comprehensive report would be released after the election, described the election as peaceful, free and fair.

One of the aspirants, Mr. Ayodeji Abass also commended the peaceful atmosphere and orderliness of the exercise.

Similarly, Mr. Friday Maduka, an Independent observer, described the turnout of voters for the election as encouraging.

“Low turnout of voters has always been associated to local government elections in the country. I am impressed with the turnout because it is encouraging,” he said.

Maduka, who represented the Forum of Civil Society of Nigeria from Abuja, said the election was peaceful, free and fair.

Though there was a low turn out in some parts of Ibadan the Oyo state capital, reports from across the other zones of the state revealed that there was an impressive turnout of voters.

The Local Government election was last held in the state on December 15, 2011.