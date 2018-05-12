BREAKING! KADSIECOM Cancels Elections In Kaura And Jaba LGAs

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission has cancelled voting in Kaura and Jaba local government areas due to security concern.

The commission is to announce a new date for the election in the two local government councils.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has described Saturday’s local government election in the state as peaceful and orderly.

He spoke after casting his vote at Ungwar Sariki polling unit in Kaduna North LGA. The governor expresses optimistic that the outcome of the election will be credible due to the adoption of the electronic voting system for the poll.

