Ekiti Polls: PDP Picks Ex-LG Boss As Olusola’s Running Mate

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has picked a running mate for its governorship candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola.

State party’s Chairman, Mr Gboyega Oguntuase, said the PDP decided to pick Deji Ogunsakin after extensive consultation with its stakeholders.

“The choice of the 39-year-old economist and banker was informed by the need to involve the younger generation in the governance of the state in line with global trend,” he said.

Oguntuase believes that Ogunsakin’s emergence was to encourage residents of the state capital that has the largest voting population.

He added, “It is also our belief that Ado Ekiti, being the state capital with the largest voting population, deserves consideration for deputy governorship position. It was also to give the Muslim community in the state a sense of belonging.”

Ogunsakin, a native of Ado-Ekiti has served as the immediate past Chairman of Ado Local Government.

He is currently the Head of Due Process unit at the governor’s office.