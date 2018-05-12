Fast-Track Pending Projects, Niger Govt Appeals To FG

The Niger State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to fast-track all federal projects in the state to ease the burden of its citizens.

The state government has asked the Federal Government to urgently address the problem of epileptic power supply in the state which is a major contributor to the increasing unemployment and crime rate in the state.

Governor Abubakar Bello made this known through his deputy, Ahmed Ketso, on Friday when he received the projects inspection team of the Federal Government at the Government House in Minna led by the Minister of State for Power Works and Housing, Mr. Suleiman Hassan.

The Minister and his team inspected the collapsed Tatabu bridge in Mokwa after he inspected other projects in the state, where he was satisfied with the work done so far.

The minister is optimistic that the work when completed will help address the power problem faced in some communities in the state.

Other projects inspected include the 700 megawatts Zungeru hydropower project, Minna-suleja road among others.

Niger state with the highest landmass in Nigeria serves a major link to other many states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which makes it strategic and thus requiring serious attention in terms of infrastructural development.