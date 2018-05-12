Imo APC Congress: Police Arrest Four Suspects With Stolen Election Materials

The police has arrested four persons for allegedly stealing the voting materials meant for the Imo State ward and Local government Congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood disclosed this in a statement on Saturday. He added that the suspects were arrested in a hotel in Wuse II, Abuja with the sensitive materials.

“At about 1400hrs of today being May 12, 2018, operatives of the IGP special tactical squad on a tip-off trailed and arrested the suspects in a hotel at Wuse II, Abuja while in the act in hideout in the hotel, manipulating and entering data into result sheets of the Imo State APC ward election result sheets,” the statement read in part.

The suspects are being charged for criminal conspiracy, stealing, forgery, theft and unlawful possession of APC wards and local government electoral materials meant for the aborted APC ward congress election of May, 5, 2018.

Items recovered from the suspects include 68 APC ward congress result sheets, six APC LG result sheet, six LG APC ward officers and delegates list for the aborted May 5, 2018 APC ward congress elections.

Also recovered from the suspect was 130 APC delegates nomination forms.

Moshood warned politicians to desist from any act that is capable of disrupting the electoral process as the police is prepared to ensure that the 2019 general election is conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

READ ALSO: Man With Charms Arrested At Ekiti APC Governorship Primary Venue

“The Nigeria Police Force is determined to ensure violence free and credible elections across the country in the forthcoming 2019 general election. The force has therefore, put in adequate security arrangement to guarantee free and fair elections from primary elections of all political parties to period of nomination and campaigns and the election proper throughout the thirty six states and the FCT,” Moshood added.

The statement added that the suspects admitted and confessed to the various crime adding an investigation is in progress and effort is being intensified to arrest one other suspects still at large.

All suspects will all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.