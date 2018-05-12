Man With Charms Arrested At Ekiti APC Governorship Primary Venue

A man has been arrested at the venue of the Ekiti state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

He was first cautioned by security officials but was later apprehended when he appeared to be causing a nuisance.

After a thorough search, the charms which he tied around his waist were recovered from him.

In defence he said he was only trying to protect himself as he heard there was to be shootings at the venue.

He also claimed to be a delegate.

Meanwhile voting is expected to commence shortly after the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee, Governor Tank Al-Almakura gives his address.