Osinbajo Represents Buhari At Inauguration Of Sierra Leone President

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the inauguration of Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Bio, in Freetown.

Prof. Osinbajo will be leaving today for the inauguration after which he will return back to the country later today.

The Vice President made this known through his spokesman Laolu Akande.

President Bio won the country’s presidential run-off election on March 31, 2018.

He took the oath of office on April 4, 2018.