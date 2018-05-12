PHOTOS! Oyo LG Polls: Ajimobi, Wife Vote In Oluyole

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, and his wife, Mrs Florence, have cast their votes in the local government elections in the state.

The exercise held on Saturday across all 33 local governments areas and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

Governor Ajimobi and his wife cast their votes at the polling unit in Ward 9 Unit 20, located in the premises of the Community Grammar School, Oluyole in Ibadan, the state capital.

He commended the resident of the state for supporting the process, saying the polls were peaceful, free and fair.

Also at the unit was a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Bayo Adelabu, as well as security and electoral officials deployed for the exercise.

The local government elections were last held in the state on December 15, 2011.

See photos below;