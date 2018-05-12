PHOTOS: Kaduna Residents Elect LG Leaders Using Electronic Voting Machines

The local government election held in Kaduna State on Saturday went down in history as the first electronic voting exercise in Nigeria.

The poll held in the 23 local government areas of the state is the adoption of electronic voting for the exercise.

The elections had initially been scheduled to take place in December 2017, but were postponed in October, to allow the state House of Assembly to amend portions of the electoral law to allow for e-voting.

However, few challenges were encountered with the electronic voting process. One of the electorates at Ungwar Sariki Polling unit in Kaduna North said the machine encountered some malfunction.

