APC Primary: Buhari Congratulates Fayemi, Seeks Stronger Ekiti APC

Updated May 13, 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.

The President extended his goodwill message to the minister in a series of tweets on his personal Twitter handle on Sunday.

He was also optimistic that having won the party’s ticket, the former governor would leverage his track record as a reformist who has a passion for education, health and welfare, to reclaim the governorship seat when the state goes to poll on July 14.

President Buhari further applauded other aspirants who took part in the keenly-contested primary.

He urged them to uphold the values and philosophy of the ruling party by coming together to support Dr Fayemi in the forthcoming election, in a bid to ensure the APC emerge victoriously.

The President noted that the ruling party values internal democracy, describing the success of the primary election as another testament to the APC’s democratic credentials.

He also assured members of the party and Nigeria that the party would continue to work hard to lead the country to the next level of its development journey.



