Expect To Suffer Worse Defeat, Fayose Tells Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary which took place on May 12, 2018.

In a tweet on Saturday, he challenged the Former state governor, Kayode Fayemi, who emerged as the winner, saying that he should “expect to suffer worse defeat compared to that of 2014” when they were running mates for the state’s governorship seat.

He also expressed joy that the APC chose a candidate whom he believes the Ekiti people would gladly vote against.

I thank the APC for giving Ekiti people a candidate they love to vote against at all times. Fayemi should not celebrate this pyrrhic victory yet because it is nothing but a flame that will be quenched on July 14. He should expect to suffer worse defeat compared to that of 2014. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) May 12, 2018

The Governor wrote: “I thank the APC for giving Ekiti people a candidate they love to vote against at all times.

“Fayemi should not celebrate this pyrrhic victory yet because it is nothing but a flame that will be quenched on July 14.”

Fayemi, who is the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, was announced as the winner of the primary by the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Mr Tanko Al-Makura, after he polled a total of 941 votes, to defeat former Governor Segun Oni and 31 other aspirants.

With his victory, he will be going up against the incumbent Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mr Kolapo Olusola, of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Mr Akinloye Oladele Aiyegbusi of the Social Democratic Party.

Mr Olusola has since been endorsed by Governor Fayose who denied Fayemi a second term as governor in 2014 and the two have been in a running battle since then.

In 2017, Fayemi accused the Governor of pursuing a vendetta against him, after he set up a commission of inquiry to probe the finances of the state during his (Fayemi’s) administration (from 2010 to 2014).

He, therefore, asked Fayose to focus on governing the state rather than probing him.

He noted that the decision to go ahead with the inauguration of the panel was presumptuous and ill-advised.

The governor, however, went ahead to inaugurate the eight-man commission of inquiry in compliance with the resolution passed by the State House of Assembly on May 10, 2017.

The Assembly subsequently passed the resolution after it accused Dr. Fayemi of failing to honour series of invitations sent to him to appear before the lawmakers.

The lawmakers accused Fayemi of disregarding the state House of Assembly and denying them the chance to get answers to questions about some financial decisions by his administration.

Subsequently, he sought the intervention of the Ado-Ekiti High Court to stop the Ekiti State government from probing him.