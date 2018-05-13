IS Claims Responsibility For Paris Attack

Updated May 13, 2018
A French policewoman stands in Saint Augustin street in Paris centre after one person was killed and several injured by a man armed with a knife, who was shot dead by police in Paris on May 12, 2018. 
Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

 

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly knife attack carried out in central Paris late Saturday, according to the SITE monitoring group.

“The executor of the stabbing operation in the city of Paris is a soldier of the Islamic State and the operation was carried out in response to the calls to target the coalition states,” a “security source” told IS’s official Amaq news agency in an Arabic-language report.

The knifeman, shouting Allahu akbar, was shot dead by police after he killed one person and injured four, prompting a terror probe.

The attack took place near the city’s main opera house in an area full of bars, restaurants and theaters which were brimming on a weekend night.

The man attacked five people with a knife, one of whom died, police said. Two were in serious condition and all the victims are in hospital.

The attack comes as France is under a constant threat from terrorism. A string of jihadist attacks have claimed the lives of over 245 people around France in the past three years.



